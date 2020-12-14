The second child of the rapper, nicknamed MJ, decided to steal the show after his father went live on Instagram to interact with fans. Sarkodie was carrying his son in his home studio when he decided to play some of his songs and the MJ surprise kicked in.

The baby boy who is yet to be a year-old at a point when his father played his latest "Hasta La Vista" song, could be seen jumping with excitement in reaction to the song playing. Sarkodie couldn't help but to only look on excitedly too.

Sarkodie in reaction said " there you go" whilst he burst into laughter. Excerpts of the video have been making rounds on social media and that is seeing netizens wowed by MJ's baby dance moves.

Commenting on the video, Instagram user @adwoavee57 said " he will love music more than TiTi," with @albie_sench dropping laughing emojis to add that " great music .... It’s in the blood". Watch the video below.

Sarkodie with his wife Tracy Sarkcess, surprised their fans with their second child together. The Sarkcess family were abroad before the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown whilst rumours grew that Tracy was pregnant.

However, the rapper and the wife remained silent on the reports until they arrived in Ghana in June and they were seen with a newborn baby. Fast forward, that baby boy is MJ and he is already showing his love for music.