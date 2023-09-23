Sharaf Mahama celebrates 26th birthday with a donation and reading session with kids

Items donated included 20 bags of rice, 5 bags of sugar, 4 large packs of toilet paper, 5 boxes of tomato paste, 2 boxes of cooking oil, 2 cartons each of Nido and Milo, 24 packs of beverages, 28 packs of biscuits, and 20 packs of water.

Among the books read with the children were 'Ananse and the Sticky Gum’, 'The Widow of Nain’, '101 Favourite Stories from the Bible’, 'Courtesy for Boys and Girls’, 'Better Late Than Never’, 'Make Hay while the Sun Shines’, 'Treasure Hunt’, 'Animal Friends’, and several others.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the orphanage thanked Mr. Mahama for spending his birthday reading with the children and his generous donations.

On his part, Mr. Mahama said: “I am humbled and touched by the work the management is doing to provide for the basic needs of these children, and coming here today on my birthday is to say thank you. For the children, I encourage you to learn hard, continue reading your books always, and continue to dream big.”