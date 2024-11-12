Shatta Wale and girlfriend 'choke' fans with love as they confirm pregnancy rumours

Shatta Wale and Maali are making waves on social media with their public displays of affection on his new song “WASH” which was released yesterday, 11th November,2024. It's clear that Shatta Wale is smitten with Maali
In a heartwarming display of affection, Shatta Wale took to Instagram to share a romantic video with his girlfriend, Maali.
Recommended articles
Shatta wale and Maali have been dating for more than a year now, with them allegedly welcoming baby.
Shatta Wale who was previously in a long time relationship with then Shatta Michy said in an interview on Rants, Bants and confessions,
Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match”, praising her for being supportive and making a positive difference in his life.
Reflecting on her qualities, Shatta said, “Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”
He also mentioned that "sometimes, when I talk to her, I feel like I should have met her earlier because of how sweet and understanding she is".
“She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe. She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can't even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven't communicated for a while.”
Shatta Wale also shared that Maali was initially unsure about his intentions, but now she believes in his love. He appreciates how she keeps conversations interesting and often apologizes if they haven't spoken in a while.
Watch the video below:
Maali confirms pregnancy rumours
Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali have confirmed pregnancy rumors, sharing their joy with fans on social media.
A few months ago, it was revealed that Maali was allegedly pregnant for Shatta Wale. This information was disclosed by Instagram blogger Aba the Great divulged the secret.
She claimed that Maali is hiding from the public because she was heavily for Shatta Wale and wants to escape public ridicule.
Today, Maali put the rumors to rest, proudly displaying her baby bump on Instagram. The post has garnered thousands of likes and congratulatory comments.