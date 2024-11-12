Shatta Wale and girlfriend 'choke' fans with love as they confirm pregnancy rumours

Shatta wale and Maali have been dating for more than a year now, with them allegedly welcoming baby.

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale who was previously in a long time relationship with then Shatta Michy said in an interview on Rants, Bants and confessions,

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match”, praising her for being supportive and making a positive difference in his life.

Reflecting on her qualities, Shatta said, “Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”

Maali Pulse Ghana

He also mentioned that "sometimes, when I talk to her, I feel like I should have met her earlier because of how sweet and understanding she is".

“She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe. She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can't even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven't communicated for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale also shared that Maali was initially unsure about his intentions, but now she believes in his love. He appreciates how she keeps conversations interesting and often apologizes if they haven't spoken in a while.

Watch the video below:

Maali confirms pregnancy rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali have confirmed pregnancy rumors, sharing their joy with fans on social media.

A few months ago, it was revealed that Maali was allegedly pregnant for Shatta Wale. This information was disclosed by Instagram blogger Aba the Great divulged the secret.

She claimed that Maali is hiding from the public because she was heavily for Shatta Wale and wants to escape public ridicule.