ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You're just a curtain-raiser, you won't blow globally - Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has launched a verbal attack on Stonebwoy in a trending video.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy joined Berla Mundi in a live Twitter spaces discussion on August 24 to talk about the state of the Ghana music industry in light of the successful O2 arena concert by Nigerian artiste Asake.

Recommended articles

When quizzed about the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes to attain the same achievements as their Nigerian counterparts, Stonebwoy stated that such pressures would not solve anything if the right systems were not put in place. He stated that more awareness about the industry is needed to make sure it grows to the necessary height.

Shatta Wale, did not agree and claimed that Stonebwoy was under pressure to be like them so he dresses like Burna Boy and goes out of his way to attract attention. Shatta did not hold back in the video.

“Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later, you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” he fumed.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has been vocal about his opinions on his colleagues in the Ghana music industry. He was heavily critisized for his comments when he congratulated Asake for his O2 Arena show and lambasted Ghanaian artistes for not being able to achieve such heights.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Guru shows off over a dozen apartments he has built in Kumasi

Guru shows off over a dozen apartments he has built in Kumasi

Mzbel

‘The office romance I once had with my boss made me who I am today’ – Mzbel

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy cry

The smartness he talks about is fan-fooling - Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale