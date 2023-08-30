You're just a curtain-raiser, you won't blow globally - Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

When quizzed about the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes to attain the same achievements as their Nigerian counterparts, Stonebwoy stated that such pressures would not solve anything if the right systems were not put in place. He stated that more awareness about the industry is needed to make sure it grows to the necessary height.

Shatta Wale, did not agree and claimed that Stonebwoy was under pressure to be like them so he dresses like Burna Boy and goes out of his way to attract attention. Shatta did not hold back in the video.

“Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later, you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted.

"You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” he fumed.