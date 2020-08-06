The dancehall star is the latest celebrity to set his thumb ready for the forthcoming December general elections in Ghana.

The Korle Gonno-native stormed his old hood with his dad, Charles Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Capo, and a few of his management members to secure his voting power.

He pulled a lot of crowd, with his registration process being interrupted with pictures and chants.

Before leaving the registration centre, he gave out some cash to the Electoral Commission workers.

Watch the moment Shatta Wale stormed the venue for his voter’s ID card.