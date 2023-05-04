ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale crowns Bisa Kdei as a legend and reveals how the singer influenced his album

Selorm Tali

Award-winning reggae and dancehall musician Shatta Wale has lauded Bisa Kdei for his magnificent "Original" album, describing it as great and legendary.

Shatta Wale crowns Bisa Kdei as a legend and reveals how the singer influenced his album
Shatta Wale crowns Bisa Kdei as a legend and reveals how the singer influenced his album

According to Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei's "Original Album" inspired his "Maali" album, which was still topping music charts across the globe, having debuted at number one on the iTunes USA reggae top albums chart.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale revealed in a Twitter post that the Bisa Kdei album, which was released back in January, gave him deep meditation with regard to his "Maali" album.

"This album (Original) also gave some deep meditations for #Maali... Great and legendary is your album," Shatta Wale wrote.

Bisa Kdei, who is undoubtedly one of Ghana's finest Highlife artistes, makes a unique blend of highlife and Afrobeats music on his original album, showcasing his versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning Highlife musician collaborated with some of the best musicians on the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay. Stream the 'Orignal' album here:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Kofi Abban flaunts his garage filled with exotic cars

Dr Kofi Abban's Ghc 5M Bentley, and other expensive cars leave Ghanaians drooling

This is a perfect wedding suit but a bow tie might fit it better [Instagram/SteveHarvey]

Stop asking women what they bring to the table; Steve Harvey tells men in viral video

Big Brother Naija's Maria [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show

Fella Makafui

My employee has stolen my 50k and blocked everyone on all platforms – Fella Makafui cries