Shatta Wale pledges to help new artists learn and avoid his past mistakes

According to him, if he had someone to led him at the beginning of his career he would not have done certain songs and beefed people like he did.

He mentioned, “Gradually, I would just love to support artistes that are really coming up and would wanna do music and take them through orientation of who an artiste should be because we didn’t get the opportunity to go through some orientations. Like if we did, we would not be singing some profane songs here and there, doing some diss tracks here and there,” he stated.

He continued; “My future plans involve identifying emerging talents and offering them guidance to comprehend the music business in Ghana. This initiative is designed to prevent them from repeating the same mistakes that some of us have experienced.”