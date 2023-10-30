ADVERTISEMENT
'My biggest regret is not becoming a lawyer' - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., the renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist known as Shatta Wale, has shared that his most significant regret in life is not pursuing a career as a lawyer.

Shatta Wale

Despite his success as a multi-award-winning musician, he feels a sense of unfulfillment.

In a recent interview with Stefania Okereke of the BBC, Shatta Wale openly stated, "My biggest regret in life is that I didn't become a lawyer." He further revealed that he is still contemplating the possibility of becoming a lawyer in the future, explaining, "I might pursue a career in law when I accumulate enough resources. I acknowledge my achievements as a musician, but my original aspiration was to become a lawyer."

Shatta Wale expressed his desire to be seen as a "nice guy," though he is aware that not everyone perceives him in this way.

Shatta Wale changed his name to "Bandana" after senior high school and released the hit track "Bandana from Ghana". The song made tremendous air waves in the Ghanaian music industry in 2004.

Shatta Wale's sudden rise to the occasion happened at the 2013 VGMA awards when he threw lyrical insults to VGMA because he proclaimed they robbed him of the Dancehall artist of the year to a female Dancehall artist "Kaakie". Even though the song had vulgar lyrics, it was so anticipated by the media which created his musical breakthrough.

His greatest song hit in 2013, Dancehall king took the airwaves by surprise. Shatta wale's musical revenue is mostly generated through the hosting of shows which attract most 1000's Ghanaian youths.

