Captioning the photo, Kesse the TikTok star wrote "I can hardly believe I'm already in my thirties, but I'm grateful for how far I've come. People often say that adulthood begins at thirty, which made me a bit anxious about what to expect. Although this year has had its challenges, I'm happy with the person I'm becoming".

The post which has caught the attention of the Nigerian TV presenter forced him to take to Instagram to lambast Kesse for allegedly stealing the photo concept from his photographer. According to Sir Uti, he used the concept first to mark his 40th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At first I laughed & . Cos what in da 'what I ordered' is this? THE AUDACITYBut it's easy to Laugh when it's not your sweat and brain power that has been taken advantage of to the fullest. My Photographer @idaraadiakpan_/ @sbdstudios is Livid! THIS WAS ALL HER IDEA! I was just her muse! IT WAS HER GIFT TO ME FOR MY 40th!!" he said.

In a lengthy post, he added that "THIS IS PART OF HER LIFE'S WORK. I'm all about inspiration 100 percent ... But as a fellow creative, @wesleykessegh should know better than to STEAL A CONCEPT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT.

Sir Uti calls out Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse over birthday photoshoot Pulse Ghana

"Come on bro. A simple message to my photographer and/or me would have sufficed! This is straight up Intellectual Property Theft ! If she decides to sue you and your not so creative team: Photog @imagestudios _ stylist @_osei_kwaku_esa, it'll be sss. As taking it too far right?

Even a tag or mention honouring her might have been excused BUT ALSO NOT TOLERATED. It is only in Africa that we keep getting away with sh*t like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am heavily disappointed and yes a bit honored that after most of you Criticise and Ridicule and talk BS, Y'all go ahead and copy 6g ON THE FLIP SIDE, yall probably did it intentionally, waiting for the backlash so that y'all can get attention and more relevance on the internet sigh oh well.

Welcome to the Nigerian Market. Enjoy the 1 week of attention. If she decides to sue you guys, BEST BE SURE ID BE RIGHT BESIDE HER," he concluded in the screenshot below.