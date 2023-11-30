ADVERTISEMENT
Osofo no gospel artist? - Sonnie Badu’s Spotify Wrapped gets social media talking

Dorcas Agambila

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, stirred social media conversations after sharing his 'Spotify Wrapped,' an annual summary reflecting users' streaming habits.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

Contrary to expectations of a Christian-focused list, Sonnie Badu's most-streamed artist for 2023 was Sarkodie, a renowned Ghanaian rapper.

The post featured his 'Spotify Wrapped,' an annual summary based on data, showcasing consumers' streaming habits and providing insights into their top artists and musical preferences for the year.

Ghanaians had anticipated that Sonnie's list would primarily reflect his Christian faith.

The eclectic list also featured Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Burna Boy in subsequent positions.

The unexpected diversity in Sonnie Badu's musical preferences sparked discussions and surprise among Ghanaians on social media.

