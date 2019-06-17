The nuptials of the lovebirds left everyone talking on social media and the couple keep giving us more to talk about.

The musician married the dentist on 16th June 2017 and they have now welcomed two children after marriage. Their first baby girl, Catherine-Jidula Setakla and their yet to be seen newborn boy, Livingstone Janam Setakla Jnr, whose birth was announced some few months ago.

In marking their 2nd wedding anniversary, the sensational dancehall act shared a photo of himself and his wife from his wedding and added a love message. “Blessed anniversary.. 2 years down, eternity to conquer!! no weapon formed against us shall prosper.... @louisa_10” he wrote.

Louisa also shared the same photo with the exact caption on Instagram. The couple hasn’t disclosed how they are specially celebrating their anniversary yet but they have spotted in some new loved-up video, which surfaced online.

Watch the video below and don’t forget to extend your congratulations to Mr and Mrs Setakla.