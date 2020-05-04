During an Instagram live conversation with Tunde Balogun, a top Nigerian media personality, Stonebwoy said “Nigerians have to always pass through Ghana, why? There’s a blessing here that you guys tap from and run with. No Ghanaian artiste who is big in Ghana had ever had to go to pass through Nigerian to qualify to blow in the country”.

The Ghanaian dancehall act mentioned Mr Eazi as an example to support his claim. Stonebwoy’s comments made headlines on Nigerian blogs, attracting reaction from Nigerians who aren’t excited about what he said. “Why have they not tapped into that blessing themselves,” a Nigerian social media user wrote in reply.

Others have used unprintable words to describe Stonebwoy, who featured Keri Hilson on his latest Anloga Junction album. "Loool, if I didn’t school in Ghana I wouldn’t have known any Ghanaian artist Loool" an Instagram user with the handle @thriftbysophie wrote in reaction to his comment.

See more of the comments and video below.

@Olumide_babs: "Ever since he featured Sean Paul, this boy’s brain been operating in a reverse mode"

@Regions.rehab: "Nigeria artiste pass through Ghana to blow like really. It’s just like saying American Artistes pass through Nigeria to blow."

@Andyblayz: "He’s talking in the rubbish that don’t make sense"

@eggie5star: " It’s Only Mr Eazi! No one else"

@Blassicbaggie: "They need carry this one go hospital ASAP"

@Cynthiabrightney: "Kupe boys and even the Ghanaian undertakers, who announced them to the world Nigeria wey be global 'blower' blowing international artiste since 19 kiridim"