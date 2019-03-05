The “Kpo K3k3” hit maker has been in the news after reports emerged on Sunday that his wife, Louisa, has delivered a baby boy.

Reacting to the reports on Accra-based Hitz FM, Stonebwoy refused to deny or confirm whether he has fathered a second baby.

“I mean that [news] caught my attention this afternoon. But you were asking about how many babies I wanted to have right? Jah knows. On to the next one,” he said on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5.

Stonebwoy, however, hinted that the speculations may be true when he said his fans should wait for an official announcement from his camp.

“I mean halfway until it is totally confirmed.….It is just not officially announced yet but at the end of the day they should wait till they hear from the horse’s own mouth,” he stated.

Pressed to put the rumours to bed, the BET winner said “nothing is hidden under the sun.”

Stonebwoy and his wife Louisa Ansong tied the knot in 2017, having successfully kept their relationship on the blind side of the media.

The couple subsequently welcomed their first child, Catherine Jidula Satekla, in January last year, just months after their marriage.