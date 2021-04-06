Stonebwoy’s wife hangs out with Davido (VIDEO)

The “Aye” hitmaker has been in Ghana since Friday and has been having fun and doing recordings with the rest of his management team.
Wife of Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy, Louisa Ansong has been spotted hanging out with Nigerian afrobeats star Davido and his team over the weekend.
Even though Stonebwoy – who has been hosting the DMW label boss in recent times after their “Activate” collaboration – is currently in London for a business trip, the singer linked up with Louisa Ansong.
In a video shared on Louisa Ansong’s Instagram page on Easter Saturday, Louisa, who is a professional dentist, was filmed conducting a dental check-up on Davido and his management team members.
“Easter holidays but what do we do when duty calls? We move! Happy Easter everyone,” Stonebwoy’s wife captioned the video.
She shared another post on her Instagram page hugging Davido and captioned: “When you have a good dentist on speed dial, you can smile with all your 32 even when it isn’t #ToothyTuesday. Who’s ready for tomorrow’s Toothy Tuesday giveaway?”
Davido has been having troubles with his love life lately.
Two weeks ago, Davido took things a bit further with his newfound love, Mya Yafai, after they were caught on camera holding hands while stepping out in Sint Maarten.
Mya Yafai, a popular Instagram model who is also the ex-girlfriend of American rapper Young M.A, seems to have stolen the “Aye” hitmaker’s heart after their first date in February this year.
The two were again spotted kissing and caressing, deepening split rumours with Chioma.
Davido and Chioma have refused to publicly speak on the split rumours.
