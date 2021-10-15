RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Sucking breast gives wisdom and long life, do it every morning' - Captain Smart to men (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Captain Smart is advising men to take breast sucking serious because it gives something more than sexual satisfaction.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart

According to the findings of Captain Smart, sucking breasts gives life and wisdom to men. The Onua TV presenter disclosed this on his show when he advised men to suck the breast of women every morning.

Recommended articles

"Every man who sucks breast has a sound, healthy and deep-thinking mind," he said in a video seen pulse.com.gh. According to the outspoken TV presenter, sucking breast prolongs life.

Do Ghanaians Masturbate? Vox Pop

"I swear to God when you suck breast every morning God adds a year to your life," he added. Accordingly, Captain Smart advised men to take this life-prolonging measure every morning.

"So when you wake every morning, suck breast," he said. However, Pulse.com.gh can not verify this claim. Watch the video below to hear how Captain Smart puts it.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

Tiwa Savage

‘Nana Aba Anamoah begs her friends to pay her son’s school fees’ - Afia Schwar

Nana Aba Anamoah and Son