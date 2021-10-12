‘Swear with the Bible that you didn’t leak Serwaa's chat’ - Afia Schwar dares Nana Aba (VIDEO)

Even though the person behind the leaked chat and Serwaa’s phone number is a mystery to this day, Afia Schwarzenegger claims Nana Aba is behind it. She also alleged that Nana Aba is responsible for leaking information about Serwaa’s purpose on her recent trip to Turkey.

To prove that she is right, Afia dared Nana Aba to pick up a Bible and swear that she has no hand in the leaked chat and lipo information.

“Pick a Bible and swear that you have no hand in Serwaa's expose?” she dared, “Why did you leak the chat? Don't you get laid too? You speak ill of all the people you are friends with. You have been selling information about your friends to journalists.”

She continued: “Are you not the one who said Serwaa is in Turkey performing lipo? Come out to defend yourself. Ghana doesn't belong to you.”

“And speaking of dictionary English doesn't make you wise and knowledgeable. English is someone else's language. You use English to gossip about others and dragged me into it. What's wrong if I sent the audio to John Boadu? Tell everyone that your friends pay your son's school fees.”