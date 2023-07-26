Taabea Herbal Company CEO flaunts luxury cars, netizens doubt he can afford them (video)

The collection included extravagant brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley GT, BMW 850i Limited, and other luxury car models.

A video of Bola Ray exploring Dr. Christian's striking red Ferrari circulated on Twitter, sparking a buzz among netizens. Many people expressed surprise and curiosity, as they questioned how a herbal medicine seller could afford such opulent and extravagant cars.

The unexpected display of wealth from Dr. Christian has ignited debates and discussions online, with some individuals raising concerns about the source of his funds and whether such lavishness is appropriate for a figure in the herbal medicine industry.

See reactions below;

A tweet said; "Awurade see cars? Me saf I be herbalist oo but I for take am serious", while another said; "Malaria fever sika nono boiii".

Others also said;