Taabea Herbal Company CEO flaunts luxury cars, netizens doubt he can afford them (video)

Dorcas Agambila

Dr. Christian Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of renowned herbal medicine “Taabea Herbal Mixture” recently invited media mogul Bola Ray to his residence in Kumasi.

During the visit, Bola Ray was treated to an exclusive tour of Dr. Christian's impressive car collection, housed in his lavish garage.

The collection included extravagant brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley GT, BMW 850i Limited, and other luxury car models.

A video of Bola Ray exploring Dr. Christian's striking red Ferrari circulated on Twitter, sparking a buzz among netizens. Many people expressed surprise and curiosity, as they questioned how a herbal medicine seller could afford such opulent and extravagant cars.

The unexpected display of wealth from Dr. Christian has ignited debates and discussions online, with some individuals raising concerns about the source of his funds and whether such lavishness is appropriate for a figure in the herbal medicine industry.

A tweet said; "Awurade see cars? Me saf I be herbalist oo but I for take am serious", while another said; "Malaria fever sika nono boiii".

Others also said;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
