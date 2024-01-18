ADVERTISEMENT
The gov't can't disgrace me - Cheddar responds to GRA tax evasion allegation (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Nana Kwame Bediako has responded to reports that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has charged him for evading taxes.

Nana-Kwame-Bediako1-598x424
Nana-Kwame-Bediako1-598x424

According to a reputable source at the GRA, Cheddar was allegedly fined GH¢50,000.00 for failing to file personal income tax forms from 2013 to 2016. This development comes a few weeks after Cheddar's Pan-African event, The Convention, was cancelled by the government.



Following the controversy, he unveiled himself as the face behind The New Force and declared his candidacy for president in the country’s 2024 general elections.

Responding to the tax evasion claim, Nana Kwame Bediako dismissed the reports. "My face was on the newspapers this morning that I don't pay taxes. I worked in this country for almost 22 or 23 years, and I've paid my taxes and I still pay," he said.

"I have brought over 1500 containers of materials into this country for my real estate projects, and the taxes are a lot, but we have paid all," he added.

"If the government aims to disgrace me by putting my face in the newspapers, I will say that this face cannot be shamed. Even if I owe you, let us talk so that I pay you; it is not about embarrassing me," the leader of The New Force emphasized.

In a video shared on his social media pages, Cheddar asked the Ghana Revenue Authority to invite him if there are any issues concerning his tax payments, and he will gladly honour the invitation.

