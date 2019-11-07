The TV host has gone viral for descending on the current government for playing the ‘blame game’ instead of focusing on the issues at hand.

Reacting to this, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has urged Ghanaians to “speak the same language so that the country can become better for its citizens”.

He made this known through a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7.

He revealed that he has received so many complaints about the hardship in Ghana but wonder if the government is aware.

Shatta Wale wrote: “Welcome to Ghana where everyone is afraid to speak the truth ... Thank you Nana Aba Anamoah...

I have received so many complaints myself from fans, friends, business associates and boys selling on the streets that the suffering is too much and I wonder if the government is aware…

It’s time we stop pretending and speak the same language so this country can be better for us all.”