'There are too many young guys on remand, be careful' - Ex-convict Shatta Wale cautions followers

From what he has seen and experienced, Shatta Wale isn't wishing anybody to go through what he went through. Shatta Wale is cautioning the youth, particularly his followers, that there are a lot of them on remand.

Shatta Wale is requesting that youths be cautious with what they do so they don't land in the arms of security agencies because the laws in the nation are genuine.

In a Facebook post on October 4, 2021, Shatta Wale wrote: "Too many young boys deh remand ooo ..Becareful Ghetto youth !!!! The Law is real #Jailman.”

This is the first time Shatta Wale has been on remand even though he has been arrested a couple of times.

Shatta Wale was arrested on the night of October 19, 2021, after he turned himself in. The police had been searching for him for over 24 hours before his arrest.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker had faked his shooting incident to coincide with a prophecy by a prophet named Stephen Akwasi Appiah who is popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe.

The prophet had broadcasted on Accra FM that Shatta Wale was going to be shot and killed just like it happened to Lucky Dune in 2007.

In all, Shatta Wale, Gangee, Deportee, Nana Dope in addition to Jesus Ahoufe were all arrested and arraigned before court. They were denied bail and remanded into police custody for a week.