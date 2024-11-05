ADVERTISEMENT
Twene Jonas nearly arrested as US police confront him for 'screaming' on the streets

Dorcas Agambila

Social media influencer Twene Jonas was nearly arrested in the United States after being confronted by police on the streets.

Twene Jonas
According to the video, the incident occurred following a report made against him, for wandering around a temple for too long and 'yelling' while on his usual live video.

Jonas, known for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian politics and social issues on social media, shared moments from the encounter in a live video.

Twene Jonas
In the footage, he is seen speaking with police officers, maintaining his innocence and explaining his situation as they questioned him.

"we had a call that you here screaming so we should check on you", the police officer said "ooh I am just on live video, is it good if I show you" Jonas responded.

Questioning why Jonas was talking so loud, the officer asked, "Were you yelling at somebody?"

"I am a content creator on social media", Twene Jonas responded again. ''the fact that you were so lose to the temple, the reporter was worried and I think, they thought you were just yelling at someone", the officer continued.

"I was just showing them how the tress were falling and all, I didn't know there was a temple there, I am not from here.

"I am a movie producer back home in Africa Ghana, so ever since I have been here, I just show them how America looks and how we can almost develop our country because Africa is different, and this i my first time in this neighborhood" Twene Jonas explained

Twene Jonas is a Ghanaian social media influencer, movie director, artiste manager, and activist based in the USA. He is known for his viral videos where he criticises Ghanaian and African leaders for their poor performances and corruption.

