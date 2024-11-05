Twene Jonas nearly arrested as US police confront him for 'screaming' on the streets

Jonas, known for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian politics and social issues on social media, shared moments from the encounter in a live video.

In the footage, he is seen speaking with police officers, maintaining his innocence and explaining his situation as they questioned him.

"we had a call that you here screaming so we should check on you", the police officer said "ooh I am just on live video, is it good if I show you" Jonas responded.

Questioning why Jonas was talking so loud, the officer asked, "Were you yelling at somebody?"

"I am a content creator on social media", Twene Jonas responded again. ''the fact that you were so lose to the temple, the reporter was worried and I think, they thought you were just yelling at someone", the officer continued.

"I was just showing them how the tress were falling and all, I didn't know there was a temple there, I am not from here.

"I am a movie producer back home in Africa Ghana, so ever since I have been here, I just show them how America looks and how we can almost develop our country because Africa is different, and this i my first time in this neighborhood" Twene Jonas explained

Who is Twene Jonas