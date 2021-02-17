According to the Ghanaian actor, he will, therefore not be part of celebration associated with the day though it is a global thing. “I don’t believe in Valentine neither am I a fan of Valentine," he said.

He continued that "I don’t think it’s right for anybody to set a day aside for me to show love to my loved ones or show affection to the people I care about. I’m not a fan of it besides the rationale behind Valentine is not a good one"

Prince David Osei emphasized that "It’s evil, it’s demonic. So st. Valentine’s day or whatever I am not part of it". The actor shared this thought in the video below whilst the world marked the day 2 days ago.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day is a Catholic feast day to honour Christian martyrs, especially Saint Valentine who on that date in AD 269. Accordingly, Pope Gelasius I in AD 496 established the feast Day in the catholic calendar in honour of Saint Valentine of Rome.

Through later folk traditions, the day marked annually on 14th February has metamorphized to become a commercial celebration of romance and love across the world.