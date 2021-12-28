RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch: Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy during Lagos concert

Emmanuel Ayamga

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz as Black Sherif, shared a stage with Burna Boy during the Nigerian singer's concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

Grammy winner Burna Boy held his homecoming concert in Lagos on Monday, with a host of artistes performing on the night.

Black Sherif was one of those who shared the stage with the African giant and the pair gave the fans a memorable performance.

Burna Boy featured on Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’ remix, which is currently one of the big hits across the continent.

The Nigerian singer has also often praised the talent of his younger Ghanaian colleague and rates him very highly.

Earlier this month, following the release of the ‘second sermon’ remix, Burna Boy announced that he’d be taking Black Sherif on tour.

True to his word, the “Kilometer” hit-maker flew Black Sherif to Lagos to perform at his homecoming concert.

“Epic night! Lagos chanted with me. I love you guys so much. Love you @burnaboy !” Black Sherif tweeted after the show.

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

