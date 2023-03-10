We enjoy your music but you're not everybody’s spec - Vicky Zugah explains Kwami Eugene's singleness

I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me,” he told TV host Sika Osei’.

During an interview on Lynx TV, Kuami Eugene emphasized that in order for his relationship with any woman to advance, the lady must be willing to make some sacrifices as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Currently, women, girls, everyone, including men, want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you. They will come at you,” he said.

The 'Angela' singer adds that some individuals would even go far to poison the minds of any woman who agrees to enter his life. “Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is…I am attracted to smart and neat people,” he said.

The comments by Eugene have since attracted backlash as some fans including Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah who have disagree with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress told the ‘Rockstar’ to pipe down and relax after the musician claimed every lady in Ghana wants to date him.

In a comment session, Vicky Zugah said the fact that people enjoy Eugene’s music doesn’t mean they want to date him.

She added that he cannot possibly be everyone’s spec for everyone to want a piece of him.

“People enjoy your songs, that’s different from ‘everybody’ wanting you cos you can’t possibly be everybody’s spec lol,” Zugah wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT