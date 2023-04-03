What's your latest song? You failed to evolve; stop blaming VGMA - KOD blasts Ambulley

According to Ambolley, awarding all the prestigious awards to artistes who dabbled in different genres had sidelined hi-life and questioned the criteria for selecting Hi-Life nominees.

“It is unfortunate that people think when you sing in Twi or Fante over a Dancehall or Reggae beats it automatically makes it Highlife music. That is not true but it has become the norm over the years because these are the kinds of music VGMA rewards,” he pointed out

“Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.”

“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes,” he told Graphic Showbiz

Reacting to Ambolley’s claims on Facebook, On-Air-Personality, KOD described his statements as “nonsense”

KOD who has hosted the VGMAs on multiple occasions said he disagreed with Ambulley’s assertion and rather applauded the scheme for projecting Ghana consistently.

“Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence?” KOD quizzed in his epistle “How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?”

KOD said the issue was rather the fault of radio stations who had refused to play hi-life music and admonished Ambolley to rather blame them.

“When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio stations who don’t even play our music.

When was the last time or how often do you hear highlife on radio? VGMA cause am?” he pointed out.