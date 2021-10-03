When should I beat you?- Sista Afia questions Efia Odo as they rekindle beef

As the discussion went on, Sista Afia phoned in and noted that Efia Odo lied about her when she said she was having an affair with her boyfriend.

The songstress added that this particular statement got her very enraged for which reason she has found it difficult to relate with the popular socialite.

She further said that she intends to fight Efia Odo and beat her up just to silence her forever.

Efia Odo in response described Sista Afia as a fake person who is irrelevant to her.

She noted that she has never been friends with Sista Afia and as such, it came to her as shocking news when Sista Afia recently tried to impose herself on her when they were shooting a reality show with the suggestion that their previous ‘beef’ should be considered as a planned one for social media to talk about.