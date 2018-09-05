Pulse.com.gh logo
Why Abeiku Santana was spotted in the pool with Eshun


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghanaian musician, Eshun has clarified issues concerning herself and media personality Abeiku Santana.

A video that has since gone viral shows the Eshun in a pool with Abeiku where the later is carrying the former on his back.

The video which has a 'lovey-dovey' touch written all over got people talking on social media since Abeiku Santana is a married man.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Eshun has disclosed that the video of her swimming with Abeiku Santana was a concept for an interview soon to be aired on Abeiku's show 'Atuu'.

The singer also confirmed that the media personality was teaching her how to swim in the process.

She also added they are 'not an item' and that Abeiku Santana is a senior brother who has helped talents including herself and would be forever grateful.

"Abeiku and I are not an item. We were on 'Atuu' set shooting and he was teaching me how to swim. " Abeiku and I do not have any romantic relationship," she concluded.

Eshun is popularly known for her hit song ‘ Fa Me Kor’.  The musician recently revealed in an interview that she rejected an offer from an investor who wanted to inject $100,000 into her music career on condition of her spending a weekend with him in Dubai.

