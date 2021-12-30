Wizkid preaches African unity amidst Ghana vs Naija debate sparked by Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

“They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

Pulse Ghana

The short clip of his statement went viral and has since been attracting tirades from some Nigerian social media users.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

However, Shatta fired back at the Nigerian trolls, saying that they should be rather appreciative because Ghana contributes to making Nigerian acts go global.

“As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..

It’s the truth, your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness”

Amidst this controversy online, Wizkid decided to choose peace by saying that “I got a message for you tonight! Me, I don’t care if you are black, white, blue or purple. I don’t give a *****. I will show you the same love I show my brother or my sister.”