Being a day for people to recognize the sweetheart in their lives, the 20-year-old Kumawood actress posted a loved up video with a young guy, adding a caption that says that indicates they have been together for 6 years now.

"Happy boyfriend's day my love, 6 good years being with you," she wrote on the video which shared on her Instagram page but has now deleted it. However, celebrity gossip blogs already reposted the video before she removed it from her page.

READ ALSO: The media has impregnated me; Jackie Appiah clears air on pregnancy rumours

What has also caught the attention of many, therefore, sparking a conversation on social media is the fact that Yaa Jackson when she appeared on The Delay Show last year, said that she is single after breaking up with an MP who refused to open a Makeup Studio for her.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.