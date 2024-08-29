You need three income streams to survive in Ghana – Efia Odo

She expressed her views in a social media post, stating, "You must earn at least three incomes to survive in Ghana. Everything is increasing, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Forget our leaders; their main objective is to lie and prey on our hopes. Find a way to survive!"

The socialite has been an active advocate for improved living standards in the country and has consistently held the government accountable.

The Ghanaian actress was one of the popular faces who amplified the protest with her voice and platform. But according to Efia Odo, she had to stop because she was threatened with acid to disfigure her face.

The actress who was speaking on Peace FM fingered sympathizers of the current NPP government as suspects behind the threat.

“I started to get death threats because I was speaking about the sitting government. They said they would throw acid on my face if I come to the demonstration," She said,

She continue that "I don’t know who it is, but I was getting the calls. Even members of the FixTheCountry group convenors were getting calls. They even played it on air. My Facebook got hacked. I no longer have my Facebook fan page.”

Asked if she reported the threats to Ghana Police, she replied “report to the police? No, I’m sorry. I didn’t. I don’t trust anything and anybody in this country. If I reported, I didn’t know what will happen. And because of that, I didn’t stay home for almost two months".