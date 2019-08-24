The Ghanaian actress in a post on Instagram revealed that the CEO of Kantanka Autobile impregnated another woman when they were together.

She made the revelation while addressing a TV Africa presenter, who mocked her relationship life on TV after her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim, confessed to cheating on her.

An excerpt from her post on Instagram reads “You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married?”

Responding to these claims, Kwadwo Safo Jnr took to his social media and wrote: “Well….. I never told my side of the story and I don’t think there is the need to. Reason is am busy thinking of new models and how best to use this new automobile policy Government has launched not to waste my time on someone’s made believe life story.”

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jnr got married in 2010 but divorced in 2013.