You've gained enough from men; leave them for their wives - Empress Gifty to side chicks

Empress Gifty questioned why young women are so drawn to married men and asked whether having sex with a married man is any different from having sex with a boyfriend.

“I want to ask if sex with married men is different. How does it feel like? Is it different from the ones you have with your boyfriends’? she asked during a Facebook live video.

However, she strongly advised women against engaging in such relationships with married men. She warned that such men can become obsessive and insecure, which can ultimately lead to violence and even murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the insecurities start, it's either they shoot or poison you. He will poison you to death. Anyone who dates a married man should be careful. It's okay, whatever you have gained is enough. Pack and leave. Unless you tie him down somewhere or use charms on him. He will never leave his wife.

“The first sign to look out for is insecurities. When you start seeing that, leave! The second sign is that he will get abusive. He will start beating you in public and embarrassing you in front of your friends,” she stated.

The gospel singer advised women to be cautious and avoid getting into relationships with married men. She also warned that such relationships are unlikely to lead to marriage. If a married man becomes insecure or abusive, Empress Gifty advised women to end the relationship immediately.

For women who are currently in such relationships, Empress Gifty advised them to be careful and take things slowly. She suggested starting with fasting and prayer, asking God to help the married man take his focus off them. She also advised women to stop having sex with the married man.

“With such relationships, you don’t break things off just like that. You need to be tricky and careful. Start with fasting. Immense him in the blood of Jesus and ask God to help him take their eyes off you. Stop giving him sex,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT