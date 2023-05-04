ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You've seen my blood, sweat and tears; Black Sherif campaigns for VGMA votes

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper/singer Black Sherif is counting on the support of his fans to help him realise his goal of winning the top prize at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

As a nominee for the ultimate category, Black Sherif took to social media to express his confidence that his works are strong enough to give him an advantage and believes his works for the year under review are evidently stronger to give him the upper hand.

Recommended articles

The artist highlighted his journey from humble beginnings to his current success, which he believes Ghanaians have witnessed.

Black Sherif's dedication and hard work in the industry have earned him the right to be nominated for 'Artiste of the Year,' and he feels that he deserves the coveted award.

In a Facebook post on May 3, 2023, Black Sherif said, "You've seen my blood, sweat, and tears. You've seen the ups and downs of my journey. I've remained committed to my passion ever since I entered the game, and I have no plans of changing that, not today, not tomorrow. Let's go, VGMA."

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngest nominee among other accomplished artists such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise, Black Sherif is also contesting for eight other categories, including Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Hiphop Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and Best Afropop Song of the Year.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC).

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Kofi Abban flaunts his garage filled with exotic cars

Dr Kofi Abban's Ghc 5M Bentley, and other expensive cars leave Ghanaians drooling

This is a perfect wedding suit but a bow tie might fit it better [Instagram/SteveHarvey]

Stop asking women what they bring to the table; Steve Harvey tells men in viral video

Big Brother Naija's Maria [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show

Fella Makafui

My employee has stolen my 50k and blocked everyone on all platforms – Fella Makafui cries