You've seen my blood, sweat and tears; Black Sherif campaigns for VGMA votes

The artist highlighted his journey from humble beginnings to his current success, which he believes Ghanaians have witnessed.

Black Sherif's dedication and hard work in the industry have earned him the right to be nominated for 'Artiste of the Year,' and he feels that he deserves the coveted award.

In a Facebook post on May 3, 2023, Black Sherif said, "You've seen my blood, sweat, and tears. You've seen the ups and downs of my journey. I've remained committed to my passion ever since I entered the game, and I have no plans of changing that, not today, not tomorrow. Let's go, VGMA."

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngest nominee among other accomplished artists such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise, Black Sherif is also contesting for eight other categories, including Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Hiphop Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and Best Afropop Song of the Year.