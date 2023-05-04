As a nominee for the ultimate category, Black Sherif took to social media to express his confidence that his works are strong enough to give him an advantage and believes his works for the year under review are evidently stronger to give him the upper hand.
You've seen my blood, sweat and tears; Black Sherif campaigns for VGMA votes
Ghanaian rapper/singer Black Sherif is counting on the support of his fans to help him realise his goal of winning the top prize at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Recommended articles
The artist highlighted his journey from humble beginnings to his current success, which he believes Ghanaians have witnessed.
Black Sherif's dedication and hard work in the industry have earned him the right to be nominated for 'Artiste of the Year,' and he feels that he deserves the coveted award.
In a Facebook post on May 3, 2023, Black Sherif said, "You've seen my blood, sweat, and tears. You've seen the ups and downs of my journey. I've remained committed to my passion ever since I entered the game, and I have no plans of changing that, not today, not tomorrow. Let's go, VGMA."
The youngest nominee among other accomplished artists such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise, Black Sherif is also contesting for eight other categories, including Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Hiphop Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, and Best Afropop Song of the Year.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh