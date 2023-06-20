Yvonne Nelson flees from toxic lover over TV remote, banana; returns ring to him via DHL

He proposed to me with his mother’s ring at "Venice, the city of love and romance", but according to the actress who was 29 at the time, “it meant so much to him and nothing to me."

Her "preoccupation was how not to ruin his night”, hence her decision to nod as an affirmation when he asked, “Will you marry me?”

During their time together, the man consistently insisted on dining out, expecting Yvonne to resist the temptations of hunger until his return from work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne, then 29 years old, confessed that her main concern during the proposal was not to spoil his special night. Consequently, she decided to nod affirmatively when he asked, "Will you marry me?" The man seemed to possess all the qualities of a suitable partner that any sensible woman would seek for settling down. However, Yvonne's indifference towards him and her contemplation on how to handle the situation led her to an eye-opening realization.

The romantic occasion by the man who “checked all the boxes of a decent and modern-day gentleman, the kind of man every sane woman would gravitate toward when she thinks of settling down” did not lead to marriage because Yvonne Nelson was not into him and while she pondered over how to handle the issue, “His attitude provided a parachute for me to jump out and land safely before the plane of our relationship got into complicated altitudes”, she said in her memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.

She wrote: “I remember he once left two fingers of banana as what I should eat so that we go out after about 3 p.m. when he returned. This was not the treatment someone like me who worshipped food would tolerate. After the proposal, while I was deciding how to execute my plan after my return to Ghana, he pushed the nuclear code too early.”

Yvonne also shared an account of the man's rudeness towards her friend, who had visited her. Upon his return from work, he displayed disrespect, taking control of the television remote disapprovingly and changing the channel in front of her friend, Esi. Frustrated by his behavior, he expected Yvonne to immediately ask her friend to leave. This incident solidified Yvonne's decision to end the relationship.