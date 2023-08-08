ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Court places interlocutory injunction on MUSIGA election

Selorm Tali

An Accra High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

MUSIGA
MUSIGA

The elections will be on hold pending the final determination of the case by the court.

Recommended articles

Plaintiffs in the legal action, Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk, both members of MUSIGA, are praying to the court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain MUSIGA (the first defendant), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), the second defendant; and the Electoral Commission(third defendant) from holding the elections.

In their application, the plaintiffs contend that contrary to the requirements of the MUSIGA Constitution, the first and second defendants and their executives have failed to render proper accounts.

They contend also that by not rendering accounts, the defendants are not competent to hold elections and hand over to a new executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third defendant is a statutory institution responsible for elections.

MUSIGA has postponed its elections several times since 2019 when Bice Osei Kuffour aka ‘Obour’ finished his tenure as president.

There had been issues concerning the update of the voters’ register and confusion over delegates’ eligibility status.

The acting president of the union, Bessa Simons, has been in office for the past four years.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Chief Justice details why finally Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR (VIDEO)

Chief Justice affirms 'controversial' reason Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR

Wizkid and Efya

Efya speaks on why she can't perform alongside Wizkid on big stages

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye