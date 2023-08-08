The elections will be on hold pending the final determination of the case by the court.
Court places interlocutory injunction on MUSIGA election
An Accra High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Plaintiffs in the legal action, Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk, both members of MUSIGA, are praying to the court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain MUSIGA (the first defendant), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), the second defendant; and the Electoral Commission(third defendant) from holding the elections.
In their application, the plaintiffs contend that contrary to the requirements of the MUSIGA Constitution, the first and second defendants and their executives have failed to render proper accounts.
They contend also that by not rendering accounts, the defendants are not competent to hold elections and hand over to a new executive.
The third defendant is a statutory institution responsible for elections.
MUSIGA has postponed its elections several times since 2019 when Bice Osei Kuffour aka ‘Obour’ finished his tenure as president.
There had been issues concerning the update of the voters’ register and confusion over delegates’ eligibility status.
The acting president of the union, Bessa Simons, has been in office for the past four years.
