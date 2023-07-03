Dan Drizzy shares new genre-bending EP 'Polygamous Entity'

Now, with the release of this captivating EP, he solidifies his position as a rising star in the industry.

'POLYGAMOUS ENTITY' exemplifies Dan Drizzy's artistic maturation, unveiling his impeccable aptitude for seamlessly intertwining diverse musical genres.

From late-night R&B to captivating afrobeats and irresistible afro-pop cadences, the EP effortlessly incorporates elements of amapiano, skillfully complementing his velvety vocal prowess. Within this enthralling collection of six tracks, Dan Drizzy forges extraordinary collaborations with a collective of exceptional musicians and producers, resulting in a harmonious amalgamation of talents.

The inclusion of the sensational and widely acclaimed EUGY on the project's precursor "International," alongside other notable collaborators, adds an additional layer of allure to the sonic landscape, propelling its appeal to unprecedented heights.

Commenting on the new project, Dan Drizzy said: “I wrote ‘POLYGAMOUS ENTITY’ with the intention to showcase my versatility and maturity in my sound. The concept is centred around my love for women and their love for me. The cover art for the extended playlist portrays me surrounded by four beautiful women, hinting at the theme of the project. With each song, I will be taking my listeners on a journey, exploring different aspects of my love for women and my experiences with women.”

‘POLYGAMOUS ENTITY' signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of Dan Drizzy, showcasing an unparalleled level of authenticity and creative growth.

The project delves into his profound admiration for women and vividly portrays a multitude of diverse experiences, providing an unadulterated and profoundly heartfelt exploration.

With resolute determination, Drizzy fearlessly embraces his innate brilliance, assuming complete control over his artistic journey, as evidenced by this remarkable project.

Revealing his truest essence, he draws inspiration from a rich tapestry of influences, forging a unique style that is undeniably distinctive and unmistakably his own.

Emerging onto the music scene in 2016, as confirmed by Spotify, Dan Drizzy has swiftly solidified his presence as an electrifying talent, earning commendations from esteemed publications such as GRM Daily and OkayAfrica, among others.

With a steadily growing collection of singles, his highly acclaimed 'Business' EP, which dropped in 2021, and an impressive streaming count of over 1.2 million across multiple digital platforms, Dan Drizzy has undeniably established himself as a shining talent on the rise.