Ghana Creatives Awards has for the first time been organized in Ghana to celebrate graphic designers, illustrators, digital artists, photographers, 2D and 3D artists among others for their works that adds volume to the Ghanaian creative arts industry.
DatArtGod and other top creatives sweep awards at Ghana Creatives Awards
Ghanaian creatives for the first time have been honoured for their contribution to the creative arts industry.
The awards show organized by DESPLORE Ghana and also dubbed ARTPRECIATE, saw some of the country's most talented creatives emerging winners at the maiden ceremony which happened at the Crystal Park GH.
Young and self-taught freelance artist, Ohemeng Oware Jr. also known as DatArtGod, went home with 3 awards as one of the biggest winners whilst Charles Afoakwah grabbed the ultimate award on the night as the Artpreciate Creative Of The Year.
See some photos from the ceremony below and the full list of the winners.
2D ANIMATOR - JNR. KAY
2D DIGITAL ARTIST – CEEMENKA
3D ANIMATOR – DATARTGOD
3D DIGITAL ARTIST - DATARTGOD
ADS VIDEO DIRECTOR- AKWESI_BAAH
ANIMATOR OF THE YEAR – CHARLES AFOAKWAH
ARCHITECTURE DESIGN – ORA VIZ
BRAND IDENTITY DESIGNER – JUICY JAY
COMMERCIAL PHOTOGRAPHY - AKWESI_BAAH
CREATIVE DISCOVERY – KWESI EFFAH
CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR – FRANKLIN GYAN
CREATIVE INFLUENCER - DATARTGOD
EVENT PHOTOGRAPHY - DOUGLAS AKUFFO
FAST GROWING CREATIVE – SEEK
FEMALE CREATIVE - SHANTEL TUFFOUR
GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR - RINC STUDIOS
MOTION DESIGNER – BOCA STUDIOS
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – FRANKLIN GYAN JNR
PHOTO MANIPULATION – SAN DER SAR
STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY – RAM STUDIOS
ARTPRECIATE CREATIVE OF THE YEAR – CHARLES AFOAKWAH
