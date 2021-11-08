RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

DatArtGod and other top creatives sweep awards at Ghana Creatives Awards

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian creatives for the first time have been honoured for their contribution to the creative arts industry.

DatArtGod
DatArtGod

Ghana Creatives Awards has for the first time been organized in Ghana to celebrate graphic designers, illustrators, digital artists, photographers, 2D and 3D artists among others for their works that adds volume to the Ghanaian creative arts industry.

The awards show organized by DESPLORE Ghana and also dubbed ARTPRECIATE, saw some of the country's most talented creatives emerging winners at the maiden ceremony which happened at the Crystal Park GH.

Ohemeng Oware Jr. also known as DatArtGod
Ohemeng Oware Jr. also known as DatArtGod Ohemeng Oware Jr. also known as DatArtGod Pulse Ghana

Young and self-taught freelance artist, Ohemeng Oware Jr. also known as DatArtGod, went home with 3 awards as one of the biggest winners whilst Charles Afoakwah grabbed the ultimate award on the night as the Artpreciate Creative Of The Year.

See some photos from the ceremony below and the full list of the winners.

2D ANIMATOR - JNR. KAY

2D DIGITAL ARTIST – CEEMENKA

3D ANIMATOR – DATARTGOD

3D DIGITAL ARTIST - DATARTGOD

ADS VIDEO DIRECTOR- AKWESI_BAAH

ANIMATOR OF THE YEAR – CHARLES AFOAKWAH

ARCHITECTURE DESIGN – ORA VIZ

BRAND IDENTITY DESIGNER – JUICY JAY

COMMERCIAL PHOTOGRAPHY - AKWESI_BAAH

CREATIVE DISCOVERY – KWESI EFFAH

Akwesi Baah
Akwesi Baah Akwesi Baah Pulse Ghana
Franklin Gyan Junior
Franklin Gyan Junior Franklin Gyan Junior Pulse Ghana

CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR – FRANKLIN GYAN

CREATIVE INFLUENCER - DATARTGOD

EVENT PHOTOGRAPHY - DOUGLAS AKUFFO

FAST GROWING CREATIVE – SEEK

FEMALE CREATIVE - SHANTEL TUFFOUR

GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR - RINC STUDIOS

MOTION DESIGNER – BOCA STUDIOS

Charles Afoakwah
Charles Afoakwah Charles Afoakwah Pulse Ghana

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – FRANKLIN GYAN JNR

PHOTO MANIPULATION – SAN DER SAR

STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY – RAM STUDIOS

ARTPRECIATE CREATIVE OF THE YEAR – CHARLES AFOAKWAH

Selorm Tali

