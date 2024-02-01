'Grace' signifies a new chapter, presenting an inspirational mid-tempo Afrobeats rendition from Donny Crown, a triumphant comeback following the widespread success of his 2023 hit, "Money for Hand," which dominated charts across various countries.
Donny Crown joins forces with Bad Boy Timz for new single 'Grace'
Multifaceted Nigerian music executive, singer-songwriter, and recording artiste, Donny Crown blends Afrobeats with contemporary rhythms, crafting soulful melodies and impactful lyrics on his new single titled 'Grace' featuring Bad Boy Timz.
Recommended articles
The collaboration with Bad Boy Timz adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track, highlighting the seamless chemistry between these two gifted artists.
Both contribute their exceptional songwriting skills, presenting a thoughtful composition that underscores the profound importance of grace in their personal lives.
Based in Cyprus, Donny Crown has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry and the global diaspora.
His blend of talent and international influence brings a fresh, global perspective to the Afrobeats scene, merging the genre's essence with international sounds to create truly beautiful and resonant music.
Donny Crown's ability to seamlessly infuse his music with meaningful lyrics and infectious rhythms defines the cutting-edge beauty of his artistry.
His latest single 'Grace' featuring Bad Boy Timz is now available and streaming on digital music stories.
Listen to the song below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh