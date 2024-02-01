Donny Crown joins forces with Bad Boy Timz for new single 'Grace'

The collaboration with Bad Boy Timz adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track, highlighting the seamless chemistry between these two gifted artists.

Both contribute their exceptional songwriting skills, presenting a thoughtful composition that underscores the profound importance of grace in their personal lives.

Based in Cyprus, Donny Crown has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry and the global diaspora.

His blend of talent and international influence brings a fresh, global perspective to the Afrobeats scene, merging the genre's essence with international sounds to create truly beautiful and resonant music.

Donny Crown's ability to seamlessly infuse his music with meaningful lyrics and infectious rhythms defines the cutting-edge beauty of his artistry.

His latest single 'Grace' featuring Bad Boy Timz is now available and streaming on digital music stories.

Listen to the song below: