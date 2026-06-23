Binance calls for education to anchor Ghana's digital asset future

#FeaturedPost

As Ghana advances the implementation of its Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act, Binance is urging regulators, industry and educational institutions to place publiceducation at the centre of the country's digital asset agenda, highlighting thatinformed users are essential to building a resilient and trustworthy market.

The call follows Ghana's decisive steps to formalise its digital asset ecosystem, including the passage of the VASP Act and the recent admission of 11 firms into a 12- month regulatory sandbox.

While welcoming this progress, Binance maintains that regulation alone is not enough to safeguard consumers or unlock the full potential of digital finance. The company believes that education and oversight must advance together if Ghana is to realise its ambition of becoming a regional hub for digital finance innovation.

"Regulation provides the rules, but education provides the confidence to engage with them," said Larry Cooke, Africa Head of Legal at Binance. "A user who understands how to safeguard their assets, recognise scams and make informed decisions is the strongest line of defence against the risks that accompany any emerging technology.

Knowledge empowers people in a way that rules alone cannot."Ghana ranks among the leading digital asset markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, with widespread participation from freelancers, entrepreneurs and young innovators.According to data published by Chainalysis, Ghana ranked among the top five countries in the region by total cryptocurrency value received between July 2024 and June 2025. Binance argues that this scale of adoption makes education an urgent national priority.

"The adoption we are seeing in Ghana is real economic activity responding to real needs," said Cooke. "But rapid adoption without corresponding financial knowledge can leave users exposed. Education closes that gap and industry has a responsibility that extends well beyond providing platforms and services."

Across Africa, Binance has invested in initiatives designed to build foundational understanding, from blockchain fundamentals and security best practices to fraud awareness and responsible trading. Cooke described these programmes as "essential infrastructure for a trustworthy market" rather than promotional exercises."We see education as a shared responsibility," he added.

"When regulators, platforms and educators work towards a common standard of understanding, the entire market becomes safer and more credible. No single institution can achieve that alone."Binance also linked education to Ghana's broader economic ambitions, noting that a maturing VASP framework will drive demand for skilled professionals including developers, compliance specialists and analysts."Investing in knowledge today creates the talent pipeline that will power Ghana's digital economy tomorrow," Cooke said.

"It transforms users from passive participants into active builders and it strengthens the regulatory framework itself. Informed consumers raise the standard of the entire market, rewarding responsible operators and exposing bad actors.

"Pointing to Ghana's leadership in mobile money as evidence that technological adoption and public understanding can advance together, Cooke called for partnerships between regulators, industry, academia and civil society to deliver scalable, accessible education that meets Ghanaians where they are."Ghana has shown before that it can embrace innovation responsibly and on its own terms," he said. "Education is how we ensure that every Ghanaian can share in the benefits of that progress, not just a fortunate few.""Together, regulation and education form the foundation of a digital asset market that is not only well-governed, but genuinely inclusive and resilient," he concluded.

"Binance remains committed to supporting Ghana on both fronts."

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features.

Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.