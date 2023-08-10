Empress Gifty reveals how she ended up as a musician instead of caterer

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty has narrated her journey in the music industry.

She revealed that she had wanted to acquire knowledge in catering but ended up being a musician.

She said she wanted to be a caterer but there was no money to send her to the vocational school to learn.

According to her, her mother did not have money so she had to work as a maid for her mother's friend.

"I wanted to be a caterer but my mum said she didn’t have money so I’d have to work for her friend who will pay then the money will be used for my schooling," she disclosed.

Narrating her story with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong on the 3FM Drive, Empress Gifty said "When I started this, whenever I asked for permission to leave for church activities, they didn’t understand. When you are going, they always question you. Looking at the zeal and passion I have for the things of God, I didn’t want anything to distract me so I told my mum that the woman doesn’t understand my calling. I told her that I want to stop the work.

"My mum said that it was okay if I stopped but I would have to enter fashion designing. You have to learn something. So I had to shift my cause. God was so good to me and my mum was really supportive. This is what God is doing through the voice and gifting he gave me."

She stated that her new song, ‘Awiey3 Pa’ is a story about her life and encourages listeners to not give up no matter how hard things get but should trust in God.

"When you hear about ‘Awiey3 Pa’, it’s Empress. You can’t give up. He deals with times and seasons. He just needs your minutes and seconds to turn things around," she added.

