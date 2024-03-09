"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

The actress, known for her stellar performances and timeless elegance, opens up about the intricacies of navigating the entertainment industry.

In a conversation on JoyFM’s Personality Profile, the actress said, "Fame is a beautiful thing; it opens doors, grants opportunities, and offers a platform to inspire others. However, the pressure to conform to societal expectations and maintain a certain image can be overwhelming," says Dominic.

The actress reflects on the constant scrutiny celebrities face, emphasizing the challenge of staying true to one's identity in an industry that often demands conformity.

"Maintaining authenticity can be a struggle. The public eye is unrelenting, and there's a constant need to meet certain standards. It's like living in a gilded cage; you're admired, but your true self may be obscured," she adds.

She highlights the need for celebrities to strike a balance between the public persona and their authentic selves.

"It's crucial to find that equilibrium, where you can appreciate the perks of fame while staying grounded in your true essence. The journey to self-discovery and staying true to who you are is ongoing, and it's okay to evolve," she expresses.

Rita Dominic continues to captivate audiences with her talent and grace, having earned acclaim as one of Nollywood's finest actresses for decades.