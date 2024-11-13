'I never knew women have lost shame' – Prophet Oduro on Equatorial Guinea leak

Prophet Oduro noted that while promiscuity has traditionally been more associated with men, recent trends have shifted his perception, as he observes more married women participating in such behaviour. His remarks were reportedly prompted by a recent scandal involving leaked tapes from an official in Equatorial Guinea, in which numerous married women were recorded among the hundreds he allegedly slept with.

He criticised the hypocrisy of married women who voluntarily have affairs with other men yet reject their spouses' advances.

"A married woman will sleep with another man while it's even being recorded, but you won't let your husband touch you? And the church is silent, just watching it."

He went on to say that he was shocked by what he saw as women, especially married women, losing their integrity and sense of shame.

"I thought it was only men who were promiscuous. I didn't know that women nowadays have lost their dignity. I didn't know we've reached the point where married women have the audacity to sleep with other men while being filmed. The man will ask, 'Can I film?' and she will say, 'Yes, you can.''

Pulse Ghana

Prophet Oduro further warned that if wives continue to neglect their marital responsibilities, particularly regarding sexual intimacy, it could drive men to seek satisfaction elsewhere—even from robotic alternatives. He suggested that this could be a concerning direction for relationships in the future, emphasising the importance of mutual commitment and fulfilment in marriage to maintain strong, healthy bonds.

"Very soon, normal sexual relations between men and women will be over. Robots will replace human intimacy because wives are refusing to sleep with their husbands," he added.

