According to KK Fosu, the 'Open Gate' has proven to be the hottest Ghanaian act in 2020 with the hit songs he has churned out and contributed to. “Tell me which artiste did better than Kuami Eugene last year?" he asked.

KK Fosu emphasized that "apart from his hit single 'Open Gate' that was all over the place, any song he jumped on was a hit. He featured on Keche’s No Dulling, Sarkodie’s Happy Day, Dead Peepol’s Otan Hunu among others and they were all hits".

KK Fosu

The 'Anadwo Yede' singer was speaking with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ where he emphasized that looking at Kuami Eugene's achievement under the year of review, he deserves to win any award.

“Even this year he has been featured on Okyeame Kwame’s Yeeko which is doing fantastic. Let’s be frank with ourselves, he has to win any award he is on this year because his performance last year was great,” KK Fosu said.

According to KK Fosu, he is a Kuami Eugene fan as well and detailing why, he said: “I am a Highlife artiste so when I see a young guy doing the same genre I root for that person deserves my love, hence, Kuami Eugene".

Kuami Eugene is currently the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year after he beat competition from Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton during the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme.

Commenting on that, KK Fosu said: “last year when he won the Artiste of the Year I was very happy and I know this year too he will pick it because he deserves it."

According to KK Fosu's observation, "normally when musicians pick Artiste of the Year they turn to be a bit slow the following year but Kuami proved me wrong".