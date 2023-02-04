ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment  >  Movies

Actress Benedicta Gafah ties the knot

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Actress and TV personality Benedicta Gafah has in a private ceremony tied the knot today, February 4 to her long-time boyfriend.

Congratulations are pouring in for the screen beauty after videos of her traditional ceremony surfaced online, which saw the actress adorned in a custom-made beaded kente gown beaming in smile and joy.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoPSxS3DBjZ/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=

According to reports, the ceremony is said to be a closed event that saw only immediate family and few friends.

However, the identity of the husband of the actress is yet not known.

