Congratulations are pouring in for the screen beauty after videos of her traditional ceremony surfaced online, which saw the actress adorned in a custom-made beaded kente gown beaming in smile and joy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Benedicta Gafah ties the knot
Actress and TV personality Benedicta Gafah has in a private ceremony tied the knot today, February 4 to her long-time boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
According to reports, the ceremony is said to be a closed event that saw only immediate family and few friends.
However, the identity of the husband of the actress is yet not known.
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh