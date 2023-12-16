ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, bags second degree from GIMPA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ace Ghallywood actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, has added another impressive achievement to her name by successfully earning a Master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) at the 23rd graduation ceremony held on December 15, 2023.

Kalsoume was joined by family and friends, including her husband, Tony Baffoe, and fellow actress Jackie Appiah to celebrate this remarkable feat, the event was a joyous occasion, recognizing the actress's dedication and academic accomplishments.

This latest academic accomplishment comes precisely two years after Kalsoume Sinare received her Bachelor's degree from GIMPA, where she specialized in Public Service and Governance.

Heartfelt well-wishes and congratulatory messages have inundated the internet, reflecting the widespread admiration and support for Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe's noteworthy achievement.

Her academic achievements exemplify not only her talent in the entertainment industry but also her dedication to academic excellence.

