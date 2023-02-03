ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Babatunde Lawal

Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]
Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

The number of housemates who have locked lips in Big Brother's house has increased as Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii join the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The duo has been seen building their relationship, and they recently reassured each other of their affection for one another.

In a recent show of things, the two have kissed, taking things a step further.

This happened while their fellow housemates were playing and having a good time at the pool party.

They can be seen passionately sharing their first kiss in the now-viral video.

Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house