The number of housemates who have locked lips in Big Brother's house has increased as Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii join the list.
ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house
Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The duo has been seen building their relationship, and they recently reassured each other of their affection for one another.
In a recent show of things, the two have kissed, taking things a step further.
This happened while their fellow housemates were playing and having a good time at the pool party.
They can be seen passionately sharing their first kiss in the now-viral video.
Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh