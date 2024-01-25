Mr. Emhoff handed over the trophy to the winning team during the interschools basketball competition.

Douglas Emhoff: U.S. Second Gentleman to appear in the finale episode of YOLO season 7 Pulse Ghana

The popular TV series guides youth concerning the challenges they face in their adolescence. YOLO premiered in 2016 and has gained a massive following- with 9.3 million cumulative views on YouTube for Season 7 alone.

In Season 7, YOLO promoted key messages regarding Sexual and Reproductive Health, Nutrition, Antenatal Care, Nutrition, Exercise, Gender Equality, and Disability Inclusion, among others.

The YOLO series is a partnership between Ghana Health Service and the National Population Council, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Accelerating Social Behavior Change (ASBC) Activity and produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited.

The highly anticipated season finale of YOLO Season Seven will be available for free streaming on the Farmhouse Movie App on 23rd January 2024 at 3pm, YouTube on 26th January 2024 at 3pm, and TV3 on 26th January 2024 at 8pm. YOLO also shows on Zaa TV, Northern Television and Sagani TV in English and three local languages.