5-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress Lina Prior wins award in Hollywood


Lina Prior 5-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress wins award in Hollywood

Lina Prior has made motherland Ghana proud at just ended ‘The Celebrity Experience’ at Universal Studio in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Fast-rising young Ghanaian-Swiss actress Lina Prior has made motherland Ghana proud at just ended ‘The Celebrity Experience’ at the Universal Studio in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The natural born talent was awarded ‘TCE Best Kid Commercial Look’ during the award night for her excellent performance in the 7-day talent program.

Lina name first came to limelight with a lead role in TCE UK edition when she was 4 years old and another lead role in TCE LA at the age of 5.

The Celebrity Experience is an interactive talent program for emerging young actors.

It gives an opportunity to hopeful stars to film a scene on set with Hollywood director, takes a back-lot tour of a movie studio, participates in workshops with celebrities, producers, and directors and even walk the red carpet.

This year’s event was graced by actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens whose shared her breakthrough story with the young actors.

