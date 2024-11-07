Kyeiwaa and 5 Ghanaian actors fans can’t wait to welcome back to the big screen

1. Van Vicker

The “ladies’ man” of Ghanaian cinema, Van Vicker brought his charm to countless romantic dramas, winning hearts across Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.

Known for his magnetic on-screen presence and roles as the brooding hero, Van was everywhere in the 2000s but has since slowed down on movie appearances, instead focusing on other business ventures and family life. His fans, however, are 'so' ready for a comeback. Imagine the excitement if he returns in a romantic thriller or an epic action-packed role!

2. Martha Ankomah

With her grace and powerful performances, Martha Ankomah won fans’ hearts by portraying strong-willed, relatable female characters. Known for both her beauty and versatility. Martha has kept a lower profile in recent years. Her fans are thrilled every time she appears on social media but are rooting for her next big return to the big screen.

3. Agya Koo

No one can make us laugh quite like the legendary Agya Koo! Known for his brilliant comedic timing and unforgettable catchphrases, he was a mainstay in the Kumawood industry.

After a break that left fans wanting more, Agya Koo has hinted at a few roles here and there but hasn’t made a full-fledged return to the frequency fans are craving.

A new comedy featuring Agya Koo? The excitement would be palpable not to mention the instant nostalgia for longtime fans!

4. Kyeiwaa

Kyeiwaa is the queen of 'witchcraft roles' in Ghanaian cinema! Known for her spine-chilling performances in supernatural dramas, she’s also shown her comedic side, making her one of Ghana’s most versatile actors.

After relocating to the U.S., Kyeiwaa stepped back from acting, leaving fans with a void only she can fill. Many would love nothing more than to see her back in an intense Kumawood thriller or supernatural drama, reprising her iconic witch roles.

Kyeiwaa and 9 other top Kumawood actors of all time

5. Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is a force in Ghanaian cinema and television. Fans love her for her bubbly personality, and she’s won acclaim for her versatility in roles ranging from hilarious comedies to heartfelt dramas.

Although she’s still active in television, McBrown has put her acting career on pause, especially after focusing on her family and TV hosting. Fans are calling for her to make a full return to movies, where her ability to light up the screen is deeply missed. Imagine her headlining a star-studded cast in a rom-com or action flick!

6. Eckow Smith-Asante

Sophisticated and refined, Eckow Smith-Asante brought a certain gravitas to every role he played. Known for his roles in classic films, he often portrayed the suave, wise, and occasionally villainous characters.

Though he’s taken a back seat from mainstream cinema, his fan base hasn’t forgotten him. Many are holding out hope that he’ll make a comeback in a thriller or psychological drama where he can showcase his deep, nuanced acting.

