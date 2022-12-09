CANAL + IS COMMITTED TO EDUCATION IN GHANA
On its 30th anniversary, Canal+ is committed to CSR actions in Ghana
Canal+ is a leading pay-tv group in French-speaking Africa. With more than 15 international subsidiaries, canal+ has been present in Africa for 30 years and 10 years in Ghana. They propose a complete and varied offer with 5 packages from 45ghs to 400ghs with more than 200 channels including an application allowing you to see and see again your favorite content everywhere. These offers are suitable for the whole family and for all budgets (more information here).
Throughout the year, canal+ is committed in Ghana through CSR actions to be fully involved in the local environment. Their goal is to give children access to education and entertainment. For example, the pay tv company has content such as the Nathan+ aimed at primary school students, which offers French and math lessons and educational programs.
Canal+ is therefore carrying out numerous actions with French and English-speaking schools for the learning of French.
For example, in November the paramount chief celebrated its annual festival. Canal+ partnered with the Aflao traditional council to organize a health walk and a school quiz. The company worked with French teachers to award the best French student. There were also during the day some activities on spelling words in French. For this purpose, Canal+ provided French educational material for the school with crossword puzzles, coloring pages, and sentences to complete.
The best French student was rewarded with a Canal+ subscription and a satellite dish.
In this same dynamic, Canal + in Ghana is proposing many highlights for the end of the year 2022.
On Friday 2 December, a festive evening was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Canal + internationally and its 10th anniversary in Ghana.
"A great opportunity to strengthen ties with customers, partners and distributors" for Mélissa CORNETTE, commercial project manager for English-speaking countries in Africa. The company did not fail to bring local folklore to life with typical Ghanaian dancers and a decoration in the country's colours. A hundred guests celebrated the brand which has been working for several years to create jobs and business opportunities in Ghana. A nice way to end the year 2022 and to introduce the new cluster project with Togo for early 2023.
The brand also took advantage of the end-of-year festivities to announce a promotion on new subscriptions as well as on new decoders, exclusively for this month of December.
#FeaturedBy: Canal+
